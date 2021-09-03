IKM-Manning casts spell on Sloan Westwood 28-20

IKM-Manning knocked off Sloan Westwood 28-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 28-20 final-quarter tie.
IKM-Manning enjoyed a slim margin over Sloan Westwood with a 14-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
IKM-Manning's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Sloan Westwood at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
