IKM-Manning overcomes Lawton-Bronson's lead, then earns win 48-27

IKM-Manning fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 48-27 win over Lawton-Bronson in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
IKM-Manning moved in front of Lawton-Bronson 34-27 going into the fourth quarter.
IKM-Manning fought to a 27-13 halftime margin at Lawton-Bronson's expense.
The start wasn't the problem for the Eagles, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Wolves through the end of the first quarter.
