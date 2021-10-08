IKM-Manning overcomes Lawton-Bronson's lead, then earns win 48-27

IKM-Manning fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 48-27 win over Lawton-Bronson in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

IKM-Manning moved in front of Lawton-Bronson 34-27 going into the fourth quarter.

IKM-Manning fought to a 27-13 halftime margin at Lawton-Bronson's expense.

The start wasn't the problem for the Eagles, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Wolves through the end of the first quarter.

