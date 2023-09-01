Inwood West Lyon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Lawton-Bronson from start to finish for a 53-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Inwood West Lyon opened with a 22-6 advantage over Lawton-Bronson through the first quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 43-6 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.
