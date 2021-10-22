 Skip to main content
Jetstream: Moville Woodbury Central's quick edge makes the difference against Avoca AHSTW 46-12

Moville Woodbury Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-12 win over Avoca AHSTW in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

The Wildcats' supremacy showed as they carried a 46-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats' offense pulled ahead to a 26-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

The first quarter gave Moville Woodbury Central a 20-0 lead over Avoca AHSTW.

Recently on October 8 , Moville Woodbury Central squared up on Neola Tri-Center in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

