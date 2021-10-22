Jetstream: Moville Woodbury Central's quick edge makes the difference against Avoca AHSTW 46-12

Moville Woodbury Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-12 win over Avoca AHSTW in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
The Wildcats' supremacy showed as they carried a 46-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats' offense pulled ahead to a 26-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
The first quarter gave Moville Woodbury Central a 20-0 lead over Avoca AHSTW.
Recently on October 8 , Moville Woodbury Central squared up on Neola Tri-Center in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.