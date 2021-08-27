Jetstream: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's quick edge makes the difference against LeMars 36-7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored early and often in a 36-7 win over LeMars in Iowa high school football on August 27.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's might showed as it carried a 36-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's offense jumped on top to a 33-0 lead over LeMars at the intermission.
The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
