Jetstream: Sioux City S.C. North's quick edge makes the difference against Sioux City S.C. West 27-6

Sioux City S.C. North stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 27-6 win over Sioux City S.C. West in Iowa high school football on October 15.
Sioux City S.C. North remained on top of Sioux City S.C. West through a scoreless second and third quarters.
The Stars struck in front of the Wolverines 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Waukee and Sioux City S.C. West took on Des Moines East on October 1 at Des Moines East High School. Click here for a recap
