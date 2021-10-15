Jetstream: Sioux City S.C. North's quick edge makes the difference against Sioux City S.C. West 27-6

Sioux City S.C. North stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 27-6 win over Sioux City S.C. West in Iowa high school football on October 15.

Sioux City S.C. North remained on top of Sioux City S.C. West through a scoreless second and third quarters.

The Stars struck in front of the Wolverines 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.