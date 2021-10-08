Jetstream: Urbandale's quick edge makes the difference against Sioux City S.C. West 56-6

Urbandale jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 56-6 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Urbandale enjoyed a colossal margin over Sioux City S.C. West with a 49-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The J-Hawks opened a towering 42-0 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

The J-Hawks drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Wolverines after the first quarter.

