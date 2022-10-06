 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnston rolls like thunder over Sioux City S.C. North 27-6

Johnston left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 27-6 in Iowa high school football on October 6.

The Dragons opened a mammoth 17-0 gap over the Stars at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Recently on September 23, Sioux City S.C. North squared off with Ames in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

