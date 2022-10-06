Johnston rolls like thunder over Sioux City S.C. North 27-6

Johnston left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 27-6 in Iowa high school football on October 6.

The Dragons opened a mammoth 17-0 gap over the Stars at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.