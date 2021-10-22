 Skip to main content
Kingsley-Pierson cancels check from Harris-Lake Park 30-13

Kingsley-Pierson charged Harris-Lake Park and collected a 30-13 victory at Harris-Lake Park High on October 22 in Iowa football action.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging an 18-13 margin over the Wolves after the first quarter.

