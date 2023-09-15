Kingsley-Pierson grabbed a 47-29 victory at the expense of Council Bluffs St. Albert on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Kingsley-Pierson darted in front of Council Bluffs St. Albert 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted in front for a 27-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Kingsley-Pierson jumped to a 40-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons rallied with a 15-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Logan-Magnolia.

