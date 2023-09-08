Kingsley-Pierson handed Sloan Westwood a tough 25-13 loss in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Sloan Westwood faced off against Mapleton Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto and Kingsley-Pierson took on Alta-Aurelia on Aug. 25 at Kingsley-Pierson High School.
