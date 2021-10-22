Lawton-Bronson clips Marcus MMCRU in tight victory 24-17

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lawton-Bronson passed in a 24-17 victory at Marcus MMCRU's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Royals 12-10 in the last stanza.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lawton-Bronson and Marcus MMCRU were both scoreless.

The Eagles fought to a 12-7 halftime margin at the Royals' expense.

Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking advantage of Lawton-Bronson 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

