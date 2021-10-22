Lawton-Bronson clips Marcus MMCRU in tight victory 24-17

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lawton-Bronson passed in a 24-17 victory at Marcus MMCRU's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Lawton-Bronson took on IKM-Manning on October 8 at Lawton-Bronson High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Royals 12-10 in the last stanza.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Lawton-Bronson and Marcus MMCRU were both scoreless.
The Eagles fought to a 12-7 halftime margin at the Royals' expense.
Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking advantage of Lawton-Bronson 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
