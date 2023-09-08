Lawton-Bronson recorded a big victory over Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 33-7 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Lawton-Bronson opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sioux Rapids Sioux Central through the first quarter.

The Rebels stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 12-7.

Lawton-Bronson moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

