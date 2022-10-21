Lawton-Bronson pockets slim win over Marcus MMCRU 47-40

Lawton-Bronson derailed Marcus MMCRU's hopes after a 47-40 verdict in Iowa high school football action on October 21.
Last season, Lawton-Bronson and Marcus MMCRU faced off on October 22, 2021 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Lawton-Bronson faced off against IKM-Manning and Marcus MMCRU took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on October 7 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
