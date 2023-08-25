Le Mars dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-13 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Le Mars took control in the third quarter with a 34-10 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Bulldogs chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-3 points differential.

Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Le Mars squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.