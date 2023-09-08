Le Mars broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49-42 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Le Mars jumped in front of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28-15 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Le Mars 42-35.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Bulldogs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Le Mars squared off with Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.