Le Mars Gehlen Catholic designs winning blueprint on Alta-Aurelia 22-3

Riding a wave of production, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic dunked Alta-Aurelia 22-3 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's offense moved to a 15-3 lead over Alta-Aurelia at halftime.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic opened with a 7-3 advantage over Alta-Aurelia through the first quarter.

