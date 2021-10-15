Le Mars Gehlen Catholic designs winning blueprint on Alta-Aurelia 22-3

Riding a wave of production, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic dunked Alta-Aurelia 22-3 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's offense moved to a 15-3 lead over Alta-Aurelia at halftime.
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic opened with a 7-3 advantage over Alta-Aurelia through the first quarter.
