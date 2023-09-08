Le Mars Gehlen Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 28-7 win over Alta-Aurelia on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic darted in front of Alta-Aurelia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Jays' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Jays held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Alta-Aurelia faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Alta-Aurelia High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.