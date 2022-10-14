 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic imposes its will on Alta-Aurelia 44-14

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Alta-Aurelia during a 44-14 blowout in Iowa high school football on October 14.

The last time Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Alta-Aurelia played in a 22-3 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic squared off with Paullina South O'Brien in a football game. Click here for a recap

