Le Mars Gehlen Catholic records sound decision over Akron-Westfield 41-35

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic upended Akron-Westfield for a narrow 41-35 victory in Iowa high school football on September 24. .

Conditioning showed as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic outscored Akron-Westfield 8-0 in the final period.

The scoreboard showed Akron-Westfield with a 35-33 lead over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic heading into the third quarter.

The Westerners took a 21-15 lead over the Jays heading to halftime locker room.

The Westerners showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over the Jays as the first quarter ended.

