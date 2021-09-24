Le Mars Gehlen Catholic records sound decision over Akron-Westfield 41-35

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic upended Akron-Westfield for a narrow 41-35 victory in Iowa high school football on September 24. .
Conditioning showed as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic outscored Akron-Westfield 8-0 in the final period.
The scoreboard showed Akron-Westfield with a 35-33 lead over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic heading into the third quarter.
The Westerners took a 21-15 lead over the Jays heading to halftime locker room.
The Westerners showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over the Jays as the first quarter ended.
