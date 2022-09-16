 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeMars collects skin-tight win against Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 24-22

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but LeMars wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 24-22 over Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley in Iowa high school football action on September 16.

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over LeMars at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with LeMars and Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 2 , LeMars squared off with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a football game . For more, click here.

