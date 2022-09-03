LeMars flexes stout defense to thwart Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 28-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when LeMars stopped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to the tune of a 28-0 shutout on September 2 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave LeMars a 14-0 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic.

LeMars jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

