Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City

LeMars flexes stout defense to thwart Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 28-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when LeMars stopped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to the tune of a 28-0 shutout on September 2 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave LeMars a 14-0 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic.

LeMars jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, LeMars and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at LeMars High School last season. For more, click here.

