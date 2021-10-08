LeMars makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Denison-Schleswig 42-14

LeMars raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Denison-Schleswig in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

LeMars' upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense stomped on to a 34-0 lead over the Monarchs at the intermission.

LeMars drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Denison-Schleswig after the first quarter.

