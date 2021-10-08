 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LeMars makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Denison-Schleswig 42-14

  • 0

LeMars raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Denison-Schleswig in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , LeMars squared up on Storm Lake in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

LeMars' upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense stomped on to a 34-0 lead over the Monarchs at the intermission.

LeMars drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Denison-Schleswig after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Elk Point defeats Bridgewater-EmeryEthan football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News