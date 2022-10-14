LeMars overcomes Spencer 38-28

LeMars notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Spencer 38-28 at Lemars High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

LeMars drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Spencer after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered in front for a 35-14 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Spencer made it 35-21.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers' 7-3 advantage in the final quarter.

