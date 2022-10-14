 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LeMars overcomes Spencer 38-28

  • 0

LeMars notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Spencer 38-28 at Lemars High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

LeMars drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Spencer after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered in front for a 35-14 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Spencer made it 35-21.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers' 7-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Spencer and LeMars squared off with October 15, 2021 at Spencer High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 30, LeMars squared off with Webster City in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City West vs Sioux City North football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News