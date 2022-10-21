LeMars rains down on Fort Dodge 44-16

LeMars offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Fort Dodge during this 44-16 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Dodgers at the intermission.
LeMars thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs and the Dodgers each scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Fort Dodge and LeMars squared off with October 22, 2021 at LeMars High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 7, LeMars squared off with Denison-Schleswig in a football game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.