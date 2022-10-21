 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeMars rains down on Fort Dodge 44-16

LeMars offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Fort Dodge during this 44-16 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Dodgers at the intermission.

LeMars thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Dodgers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fort Dodge and LeMars squared off with October 22, 2021 at LeMars High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, LeMars squared off with Denison-Schleswig in a football game. Click here for a recap

