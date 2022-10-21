LeMars rains down on Fort Dodge 44-16

LeMars offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Fort Dodge during this 44-16 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Dodgers at the intermission.

LeMars thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Dodgers each scored in the fourth quarter.

