LeMars rolls like thunder over Storm Lake 49-10

LeMars left no doubt on Friday, controlling Storm Lake from start to finish for a 49-10 victory in Iowa high school football on September 23.

LeMars charged in front of Storm Lake 28-10 to begin the second quarter.

LeMars stormed to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

