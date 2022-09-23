LeMars rolls like thunder over Storm Lake 49-10

LeMars left no doubt on Friday, controlling Storm Lake from start to finish for a 49-10 victory in Iowa high school football on September 23.
LeMars charged in front of Storm Lake 28-10 to begin the second quarter.
LeMars stormed to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
Last season, LeMars and Storm Lake faced off on September 24, 2021 at LeMars High School. For more, click here.
