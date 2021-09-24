 Skip to main content
LeMars spins away to top Storm Lake 36-14
LeMars dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 36-14 win over Storm Lake in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

LeMars made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Storm Lake's offensive output in the fourth period 7-7.

The Bulldogs' rule showed as they carried a 29-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

The Tornadoes showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Bulldogs as the first quarter ended.

Recently on September 10 , LeMars squared up on Sioux City S.C. East in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

