LeMars spins away to top Storm Lake 36-14

LeMars dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 36-14 win over Storm Lake in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
LeMars made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Storm Lake's offensive output in the fourth period 7-7.
The Bulldogs' rule showed as they carried a 29-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.
The Tornadoes showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Bulldogs as the first quarter ended.
Recently on September 10 , LeMars squared up on Sioux City S.C. East in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.