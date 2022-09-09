Logan-Magnolia earns stressful win over Sloan Westwood 14-6

Logan-Magnolia walked the high-wire before edging Sloan Westwood 14-6 on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and second quarters, with no one scoring.

Logan-Magnolia took control in the third quarter with an 8-6 advantage over Sloan Westwood.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.