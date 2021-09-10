Logan-Magnolia tackles Sloan Westwood 51-24

Logan-Magnolia rolled past Sloan Westwood for a comfortable 51-24 victory on September 10 in Iowa football. .
Logan-Magnolia's command showed as it carried a 36-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Logan-Magnolia a 14-0 lead over Sloan Westwood.
