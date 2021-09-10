 Skip to main content
Logan-Magnolia tackles Sloan Westwood 51-24
Logan-Magnolia rolled past Sloan Westwood for a comfortable 51-24 victory on September 10 in Iowa football. .

Logan-Magnolia's command showed as it carried a 36-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Logan-Magnolia a 14-0 lead over Sloan Westwood.

Recently on August 27 , Sloan Westwood squared up on Mapleton MVAO-Cou in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

