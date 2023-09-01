Logan-Magnolia recorded a big victory over Kingsley-Pierson 42-12 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Logan-Magnolia a 21-12 lead over Kingsley-Pierson.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

Logan-Magnolia held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

