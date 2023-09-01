Marcus MMCRU finally found a way to top Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 34-27 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football.

The Royals and the Jays battled to a standoff at 21-21 as the third quarter began.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Marcus MMCRU and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic were both scoreless.

The Royals held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Marcus MMCRU played in a 60-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

