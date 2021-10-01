Moville Woodbury Central blanks Sloan Westwood 42-0

Moville Woodbury Central corralled Sloan Westwood's offense and never let go to fuel a 42-0 victory in Iowa high school football on October 1.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.

Moville Woodbury Central's power showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Moville Woodbury Central's offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over Sloan Westwood at the intermission.

The Wildcats thundered in front of the Rebels 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

