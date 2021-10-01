 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moville Woodbury Central blanks Sloan Westwood 42-0

  • 0

Moville Woodbury Central corralled Sloan Westwood's offense and never let go to fuel a 42-0 victory in Iowa high school football on October 1.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.

Moville Woodbury Central's power showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Moville Woodbury Central's offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over Sloan Westwood at the intermission.

The Wildcats thundered in front of the Rebels 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: North vs Waukee football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News