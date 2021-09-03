Moville Woodbury Central claims gritty victory against Logan-Magnolia 18-13

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Moville Woodbury Central nabbed it to nudge past Logan-Magnolia 18-13 in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
Moville Woodbury Central's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and final quarters.
The Wildcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-13 lead over the Panthers.
The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
