Moville Woodbury Central claims gritty victory against Logan-Magnolia 18-13
Moville Woodbury Central claims gritty victory against Logan-Magnolia 18-13

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Moville Woodbury Central nabbed it to nudge past Logan-Magnolia 18-13 in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Moville Woodbury Central's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and final quarters.

The Wildcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-13 lead over the Panthers.

The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

