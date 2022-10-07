Moville Woodbury Central finds victory in OT at Neola Tri-Center's expense 36-34

No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Moville Woodbury Central to overcome Neola Tri-Center 36-34 on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Moville Woodbury Central moved in front of Neola Tri-Center 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats and the Trojans locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
Conditioning showed as Moville Woodbury Central outscored Neola Tri-Center 8-6 in the first overtime period.
