Moville Woodbury Central finds victory in OT at Neola Tri-Center's expense 36-34

No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Moville Woodbury Central to overcome Neola Tri-Center 36-34 on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Moville Woodbury Central moved in front of Neola Tri-Center 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats and the Trojans locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Moville Woodbury Central outscored Neola Tri-Center 8-6 in the first overtime period.

