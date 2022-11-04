 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moville Woodbury Central handles stress test to best Hartley H-M-S 27-24

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Moville Woodbury Central did just enough to beat Hartley H-M-S 27-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Moville Woodbury Central a 19-12 lead over Hartley H-M-S.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Hawks got within 19-18.

Moville Woodbury Central darted to a 27-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 21, Moville Woodbury Central squared off with Paullina South O'Brien in a football game. For more, click here.

Woodbury Central vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn football action

