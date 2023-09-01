Moville Woodbury Central notched a win against Sloan Westwood 39-22 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Moville Woodbury Central opened with a 19-14 advantage over Sloan Westwood through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Wildcats held on with a 20-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School.

