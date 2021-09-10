Moville Woodbury Central overcomes IKM-Manning's lead, then earns win 41-14

Moville Woodbury Central fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 41-14 win over IKM-Manning at Ikm-Manning High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Moville Woodbury Central enjoyed a giant margin over IKM-Manning with a 34-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Moville Woodbury Central opened a tight 20-14 gap over IKM-Manning at halftime.

IKM-Manning authored a promising start, taking advantage of Moville Woodbury Central 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.

