 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moville Woodbury Central overcomes IKM-Manning's lead, then earns win 41-14
0 Comments

Moville Woodbury Central overcomes IKM-Manning's lead, then earns win 41-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Moville Woodbury Central fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 41-14 win over IKM-Manning at Ikm-Manning High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Moville Woodbury Central enjoyed a giant margin over IKM-Manning with a 34-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Moville Woodbury Central opened a tight 20-14 gap over IKM-Manning at halftime.

IKM-Manning authored a promising start, taking advantage of Moville Woodbury Central 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Moville Woodbury Central squared up on Hinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley vs Lennox football highlights

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News