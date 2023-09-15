It was a tough night for Le Mars Gehlen Catholic which was overmatched by Moville Woodbury Central in this 43-14 verdict.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Moville Woodbury Central High School.

