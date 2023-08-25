Moville Woodbury Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Lawton-Bronson 27-24 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Moville Woodbury Central opened with a 14-6 advantage over Lawton-Bronson through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Eagles inched back to a 20-18 deficit.

Moville Woodbury Central jumped to a 27-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Lawton-Bronson faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Moville Woodbury Central High School.

