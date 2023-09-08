Moville Woodbury Central took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Logan-Magnolia 39-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Moville Woodbury Central breathed fire in front of Logan-Magnolia 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 25-7 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Moville Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia were both scoreless.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Logan-Magnolia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Lawton-Bronson.

