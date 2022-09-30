 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moville Woodbury Central triggers avalanche over Sloan Westwood 40-14

Moville Woodbury Central showed it had the juice to douse Sloan Westwood in a points barrage during a 40-14 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Moville Woodbury Central drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Sloan Westwood after the first quarter.

The Rebels came from behind to grab the advantage 14-13 at halftime over the Wildcats.

Moville Woodbury Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over Sloan Westwood.

The Wildcats held on with a 19-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood squared off with October 1, 2021 at Moville Woodbury Central High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Sloan Westwood faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Moville Woodbury Central took on Akron-Westfield on September 16 at Akron-Westfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

