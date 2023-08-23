Jacob Burger takes over as the MVAOCOU head coach after leading Ogden High School to a 6-3 record last year.

Burger said he's excited to start building a foundation of success at Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto/Charter Oak-Ute, which is coming off a 2-7 season.

"We won’t have an incredibly large senior class, but the few we have look to be impact players," Burger said. The biggest thing with this group will be creating confidence in themselves that they can win.

"We will be thin in numbers but there looks to be some fantastic talent on this team. All summer long, the core group of football players did a fantastic job in the weight room and we are excited to see some of that translate onto the football field."

Top returning players include offensive and defensive lineman Jace Henderson, quarterback and safety Payton Gress, wide receiver and cornerback Tanner Dixon, running back and linebacker Kane Boyle and running back and linebacker Luther Cameron.

Cameron, a junior, was the Rams' leading rusher last season, carrying the ball 130 times for 733 yards and five touchdowns. Dixon, a sophomore, caught nine passes for 95 yards and a score.

Boyle was MVAOCOU's second-leading tackler (60), with 26 solo stops and one sack.

Burger lists Bo Clausen (RB/CB); Cade Schmidt (QB/S); Aiden Leclair (OL/DL); William Sorenson (OL/DL) and Harry Spicer (WR/CB) as promising newcomers, and mentions Manny Cameron (WR/S) and Jake Mitchell (OL/DL) as players who could made a big jump this season.

The Rams, assigned to Class 1A, opened the season Aug. 25 at Westwood.