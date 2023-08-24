CLASS C2

Ponca

A young Indians team went 2-7 last season, with two of the losses coming on forfeits to Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic due to Ponca having too few healthly players.

Senior running back Dalton Lamprecht is a top returning player for the Indians.

Ponca opened the season at home against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Aug. 25. Ponca's challenging schedule in Class C2 includes games vs. traditional powers Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Oakland Craig and Archbishop Bergan.

CLASS D1

Homer

Homer lost several key players to graduation from last season's team that finished 4-4 in Nebraska Class D1. The departures included dual-threat quarterback Austin Baker, who threw for 586 yards and six touchdowns while running for 547 yards and eight more scores, and Baker's top target, receiver Josh Sanford, who caught 16 balls for 276 yards.

The Knights return three starters on offense and four on defense. Head coach Shawn Spurrell said the incoming junior class "brings in good speed and work ethic to try and fill in the shoes from last year's seniors."

"We will be switching our defense up a lot from last year and will be leaning on Tru King and Ben Roost up front, and a host of LBs and DBs to be aggressive behind them," Spurrell said. "Our offense has a lot of new young faces who have a lot of potential, but will be required to learn quick.

"This is a very small and very fun group to work with."

Spurrell described King, a 6-foot-2-inch, 240 pound senior lineman, as a "punshing blocker" and a "force on D," and said Roost, a 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound lineman is strong and "finishes his blocks well."

Josue Muniz, a 5-foot-9-inch junior quarterback and linebacker, has a "hard motor" and a "high football IQ," Spurrell said, while Ethan Roberts, a 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound junior running back and linebacker, is the "hardest working guy on the field."

Spurrell, a South Dakota State University graduate, has a 17-32 record in his seven seasons with Homer, which opens the season Sept. 1 at home in a non-district game vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

Tri-County Northeast

The Tri-County Northeast Wolfpack took their lumps last season in their first season as a football sharing program between Allen and Emerson-Hubbard as they lost seven of their eight games.

Head coach Evan Colfack said his players learned from those "bumps and bruises" and are eager to show they can compete well in Nebraska Class D1.

"After a summer full of camps and weights, our coaching staff is excited to see where this program can go in year two," said Colfack, a University of Northern Iowa graduate who played on state playoff football teams at Kingsley-Pierson High School.

Michael Dickens, a first team, all district selection last season, returns for the Wolfpack As a quarterback, Dickens completed 27 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns, and was also the team's second-leading rusher with 304 yards. On defense, the 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound linebacker recorded 28 tackles.

Colfack's 2023 roster lists Dickens at running back and junior Ben Jorgensen at quarterback.

The Wolfpack's six returning starters also include senior tight end and defensive lineman Hunter Heikes, junior running back and linebacker Dylan Boyle, junior fullback and linebacker Brayden McCorkindale and junior tight end and defensive lineman Jackson Belt.

Top newcomers include senior McKale Houfek, senior Wyatt Parker and junior Zander Roth.

Tri County Northeast, assigned to District D1-5, opened the season at home vs. Lyons-Decaur Northeast on Aug. 25. Last season, the Wolfpack beat the Cougars 42-0 in the season opener before dropping their final seven games.

CLASS D2

Walthill

After going winless in eight games in 2022, which included two forfeits, the Bluejays will look for improvement this fall.

Walthill, assigned to Nebraska Class D2, opens the season at Cedar Bluffs on Sept. 1. The following week, the Bluejays will play host to Niobrara/Verdigre.

ALL-NATIONS CONFERENCE

Omaha Nation

The Chiefs went 3-7 last season. In the South Dakota All-Nations Class B playoffs, Omaha Nation outscored Crow Creek 36-22 in the opening round before falling to Tiospa Zina, 46-12 in the state semifinals.

This fall, Omaha Nation opens the season with a rematch against Crow Creek in Stephan, S.D. on Sept. 8. After two more road games in South Dakota, vs. Marty Indian on Sept. 12 and Tiospa Zina in Agency Village, the Chief will play their first home game vs. Lower Brule on Sept. 19.

Winnebago

After posting a 6-2 regular season mark, the Indians Winnebago blanked Little Wound 40-0 in the opening round of the All-Nations Class A playoffs before falling to Todd County, 28-24, in the state semifinals.

A year earlier, in their first season in the All-Nations league, Winnebago claimed its first championship in Class 9A, capping an undefeated season.

The Indians open the 2023 season with a pair of road games in South Dakota -- at St. Francis on Sept. 16 and in a rematch with Todd County on Sept. 21. Winnebago's first home game will be Sept. 29 against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa.

