Defense dominated as Neola Tri-Center pitched a 24-0 shutout of Sloan Westwood for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Neola Tri-Center a 7-0 lead over Sloan Westwood.

The Trojans fought to a 19-0 intermission margin at the Rebels' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-0 edge.

Last season, Neola Tri-Center and Sloan Westwood squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sloan Westwood faced off against Moville Woodbury Central.

