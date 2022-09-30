Neola Tri-Center dispatches Lawton-Bronson 34-19

Neola Tri-Center had its hands full but finally brushed off Lawton-Bronson 34-19 during this Iowa football game.
Recently on September 16, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Sloan Westwood in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.