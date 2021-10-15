Neola Tri-Center sets a fast pace to trip Sloan Westwood 51-14

Neola Tri-Center took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sloan Westwood 51-14 on October 15 in Iowa football action.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.
Neola Tri-Center's control showed as it carried a 51-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans' offense struck to a 35-14 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
The Trojans drew first blood by forging a 19-7 margin over the Rebels after the first quarter.
Recently on October 1 , Sloan Westwood squared up on Moville Woodbury Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.