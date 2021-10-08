Neola Tri-Center sews up Moville Woodbury Central 26-23

Neola Tri-Center posted a tight 26-23 win over Moville Woodbury Central in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Conditioning showed as Neola Tri-Center outscored Moville Woodbury Central 6-0 in the final period.

Moville Woodbury Central had a 23-20 edge on Neola Tri-Center at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 16-7 halftime score.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 16-7 lead over the Trojans at the end of the first quarter.

