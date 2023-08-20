SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For the South Sioux City Cardinals football team, the 2022-2023 season was one of transition.

Head coach Jackson Dickerson was in his first year on the job after spending the previous two as an assistant.

On offense, the Cardinals squad Dickerson took over had a sophomore starting quarterback, a sophomore lead running back and a trio of junior wide receivers leading in pass catching.

As for the defense, three of the four team leaders in total tackles were only in their second year. Mwamba Ngeleka, who graduated, was third in tackles with 36.

And Dickerson had to try and make all of that gel as South Sioux City played every single game on the road because the school's athletic facilities were being renovated throughout 2022.

The team started the year with a "home game" against Sioux City North at Morningside University's Elwood Olsen Stadium before playing three "home games" at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City. The Cardinals went 1-3 with the one win being a 67-60 shootout against Omaha South.

South Sioux City finished the season 2-7.

This year, the team will be in a new stadium in South Sioux City with a coach ready to prove himself and players who've been growing together.

"Through the first week of camp, we've really seen a change in how our guys are going about their business on a daily basis at practice. (Which is) something we saw at times last year but not every single day," Dickerson said. "So, between last year and this year, as a coaching staff (we) sat down (and said): What do we need to do? Because if we keep things the same, nothing's going to change."

Junior quarterback Darius Helms said a lot more players on the team have bought into things beyond practices and games, like strength and conditioning.

"At this point last year, we didn't have as many guys at summer lifting. For several practices (this year), we've had almost 40 guys, 50 guys, consistently. It's a numbers game and we've got a lot more this year."

For the 2022 season, the numbers Helms put up didn't just come from throwing the ball. In addition to his 932 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns, Helms had 129 rushing yards (for two touchdowns) and 32 tackles on defense. As one of a number of sophomores who saw a lot of playing time for the Cardinals last year, Helms said he thinks the team's chemistry is strong.

"Not many guys are going to be nervous. They'll be ready to go for the first game," Helms said.

That first game, a non-district matchup against Sioux City North, will be the first in South Sioux City's new stadium. Junior running back Tony Palmer, who ran for 759 yards in seven games, said he thinks being back at home will be a boon for the Cardinals.

"I'm excited for this new field and for everybody to come out and (for us) to have a home advantage," he said.

Palmer didn't play in all nine games for South Sioux City and he thinks that helped the team further develop its passing game.

One of the wide receivers returning from that group is Tate Albertson, a senior who also logs snaps as a defensive back. "I think the confidence is there," Albertson said. "All the seniors, that are returning, we played all four years so there's a lot of leadership."

Though Albertson only had nine catches in the 2022 campaign, he made the most of those receptions by averaging more than 22 yards per catch. He joked that he finds offense a lot more enjoyable than defense.

"I just like scoring touchdowns," Albertson said.

Whenever the first score comes for South Sioux City at home this year, Dickerson will relish it. "It's a long time coming. It's been two years since we've gotten to play a true home game. Our guys are excited about it. Our coaching staff's excited about it."