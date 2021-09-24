Newell-Fonda casts spell on Kingsley-Pierson 41-34

Newell-Fonda topped Kingsley-Pierson 41-34 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

Newell-Fonda got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-6 to finish the game in style.

The Mustangs' edge showed as they carried a 33-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Mustangs moved in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

