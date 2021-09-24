Newell-Fonda casts spell on Kingsley-Pierson 41-34

Newell-Fonda topped Kingsley-Pierson 41-34 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.
In recent action on September 10, Newell-Fonda faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Kingsley-Pierson took on Harris-Lake Park on September 10 at Harris-Lake Park High School. For a full recap, click here.
Newell-Fonda got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-6 to finish the game in style.
The Mustangs' edge showed as they carried a 33-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
The Mustangs moved in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.