Newell-Fonda casts spell on Kingsley-Pierson 41-34
Newell-Fonda topped Kingsley-Pierson 41-34 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

In recent action on September 10, Newell-Fonda faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Kingsley-Pierson took on Harris-Lake Park on September 10 at Harris-Lake Park High School. For a full recap, click here.

Newell-Fonda got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-6 to finish the game in style.

The Mustangs' edge showed as they carried a 33-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Mustangs moved in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

