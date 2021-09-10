 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No mas: Newell-Fonda clobbers Correctionville River Valley 63-18
0 Comments

No mas: Newell-Fonda clobbers Correctionville River Valley 63-18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Newell-Fonda painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Correctionville River Valley's defense for a 63-18 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Mustangs' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley vs Lennox football highlights

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News